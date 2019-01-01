Ariana Grande ties The Beatles with U.S. chart triple

Ariana Grande has become the first artist to land the top three tracks on America's Billboard Hot 100 since The Beatles in 1964.

The singer's 7 Rings lands a fourth on top, while her new track, Break Up With Your Girlfriend, I'm Bored, debuts at two, and her former chart-topper Thank U, Next rebounds to three.

It was almost 55 years ago since the Fab Four managed the chart triple. Before Ariana, they were the only act to claim the top three in the same week. The Beatles actually claimed the entire top five on 25 April, 1964.

All three of Ariana's tracks come from her new album, also called Thank U, Next, which debuted at number one on the Billboard 200 albums chart on Sunday (17Feb19) with the biggest streaming week for a pop album ever.

Meanwhile, Break Up With Your Girlfriend, I'm Bored is Grande's 13th top 10 hit.

Responding to her latest chart feat, the singer took to Twitter on Tuesday (19Feb19) and wrote: "wait what", followed by, "what the f**k is going on."

Grande went on to reveal she thought the story had been made up by fans: "i laughed when i saw this bc (because) i thought y’all edited it. Thank u from the bottom of my heart. for so many reasons," she wrote. "First time since the beatles huh. that’s wild... i love u. so much. always have n will. thank u for everything."

She added: "Still cant believe this is real... Thanks for making history with ya girl today. and for making me feel loved. bye crying."

Rounding out the Hot 100's new top five is Halsey's Without Me at four and Post Malone and Swae Lee's Sunflower.