Ryan Adams' guitarist urges rocker to 'get help'

Ryan Adams' guitarist has urged the rocker to "please get help" amid his "sickening and embarrassing" misconduct controversy.

The singer's alleged bad behaviour was exposed in a New York Times article last week (ends15Feb19), when seven women, including Adams' ex-wife Mandy Moore, went public with claims of sordid experiences with the star.

One of the women who came forward alleged was a minor when she reportedly started receiving explicit messages from the New York, New York musician.

Adams has vehemently denied the accusations, but now his bandmember Todd Wisenbaker has broken his silence over the scandal, suggesting he had suspected something was amiss for a while.

"There were times when I chose to believe his insane version of the truth because it was easier than believing that anyone is capable of being this much of a monster," Wisenbaker posted in a lengthy note on Instagram. "It's sickening and embarrassing. I've recently learned that pretty much everything he's ever told me is a lie upon a lie upon a lie. There are excuses and denials for everything."

He goes on to reveal he tried to get Ryan the help he needed "some time ago", but things didn't work out: "I don't regret and will never regret trying to help someone in real need- I believe in forgiveness, redemption and recovery," Wisenbaker continued, "but my life has become a complete s**tstorm of someone else's utter delusion."

The guitarist explains he feared speaking out would threaten the safety of his family, but now the scandal is public, he recognises he has a "responsibility" to address the situation directly, adding, "The women that spoke out are brave beyond words."

Wisenbaker used the caption for the post to plead with Adams to seek professional treatment, writing, "This is incredibly hard for me to do but Ryan please get help."

Adams has yet to respond to his colleague's remarks, but following the release of the Times' expose, he dismissed all the allegations, but apologised if any of his actions made any woman feel uncomfortable.

"I am not a perfect man and I have made many mistakes," he tweeted at the time. "To anyone I have ever hurt, however unintentionally, I apologize deeply and unreservedly. But the picture that this article paints is upsettingly inaccurate. Some of its details are misrepresented; some are exaggerated; some are outright false. I would never have inappropriate interactions with someone I thought was underage. Period."