Victoria Beckham says her messy ways give husband David 'panic attacks'

Victoria Beckham has revealed in her first YouTube video that her husband David Beckham hates her messy ways.

The fashion designer, 44, made the revelation while she gave a tour of her hotel room filmed for her newly launched YouTube channel.

Victoria launched the channel during her London Fashion Week show on Sunday (17Feb19), calling it an opportunity for fans to "see the real me".

Documenting a recent trip to New York for the launch of her collaboration with sports brand with Reebok, the former Spice Girls singer confessed that her messy hotel room would irritate her husband.

"The chaos, one wardrobe full of clothes, another here, bit of a mess everywhere," she said. "You can see how I drive my husband crazy!

'He's super, super tidy whereas I'm a germaphobe everywhere has to be clean I disinfect everywhere but I am a bit messy, what can you do?"

The mother-of-four went on to highlight the extent to which her untidy habits affect her 43-year-old husband.

"This would be giving David a panic attack," she admitted, reiterating, "(a) full on panic attack."

David first opened up about his struggle with OCD in 2006, admitting that he "can't stop" the behaviour.

"I've got this obsessive compulsive disorder where I have to have everything in a straight line or everything has to be in pairs," he admitted.

"I'll put my Pepsi cans in the fridge and if there's one too many then I'll put it in another cupboard somewhere," the retired sportsman continued. "I'll go into a hotel room and before I can relax, I have to move all the leaflets and all the books and put them in a drawer."