John Legend: 'Chrissy doesn't tell me about her tweets'

John Legend's wife Chrissy Teigen never runs her posts on social media by him.

The 40-year-old musician revealed that his model and presenter wife sometimes tells him about her ideas for posts on Twitter, but she never tells him if she's going to mention him.

“She runs some tweets by me but she never runs the ones when she’s talking about me, by me,” John explained.

He also revealed that the Lip Sync Battle host hatches a "devious plan" when she thinks of a hilarious post to share.

"We’re next to each other on the couch and she has this devilish look on her face, like she’s conniving some kind of devious plan and the tweet will go out and I’ll just look at her like, ‘Ha ha yeah that’s funny...’ She’s funny!” he gushed.

The All of You hitmaker – who became a member of the exclusive EGOT status last year club last year after winning an Emmy to add to his Grammy, Oscar and Tony award – recently admitted on The Ellen DeGeneres Show he was inspired by his father to finally learn how to swim.

"I grew up in Ohio, we never went on beach vacations or whatever," he told the 61-year-old host. "We had a YMCA in my town and my brother learned to swim. I went to one or two lessons and I hated it and I told my mom I didn't want to go back, and she didn't force me to go back.

"And so I just never learned to swim," John explained.

He said his father had started taking lessons at the age of 60, and John didn't want to be left out as his children – Luna and Miles – learnt to swim.

"I didn't want to be the odd one out and not be able to swim with them, so now I'm taking lessons at 40. My dad started taking lessons in his 60s, so he was my inspiration," he confessed.