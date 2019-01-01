Halsey teases fans who think she's pregnant

(Cover) - US Showbiz - Halsey has joked with fans who are convinced that she is pregnant after hinting at an upcoming announcement.

The 24-year-old singer took to Twitter on Tuesday (19Feb19) to tease fans with big news, which she said is unrelated to her upcoming third studio album.

“I have The Biggest Secret (unrelated to the album) and when u guys hear it, some of you are gonna explode into actual pieces,” she tweeted.

Fans were quick to jump to conclusions, questioning whether the Without Me star, real name Ashley Nicolette Frangipane, was hinting that she's expecting her first child.

"A BABY," replied one fan, while another speculated, "PREGNANCY!?!?!"

The songstress later returned to the site to shoot down any rumours.

"people think my last tweet is me hinting I’m pregnant, which means I’m either: a. gaining weight b. acting weirder than usual," she tweeted. "jokes on u (sic), I’m doing BOTH! however STILL not pregnant!"

The pregnancy speculation comes amid reports of the singer's rumoured romance with English musician YUNGBLUD, real name Dominic Harrison.

While the two are yet to publicly address their rumoured relationship, they recently collaborated on the single 11 Minutes, which also features Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker.