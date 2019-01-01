Noah Cyrus shares crying picture hours after ex Lil Xan announces baby news

Noah Cyrus shared a picture of herself crying on social media just hours after ex-boyfriend Lil Xan announced he's going to become a father.

The rapper, who dated Miley Cyrus' younger sister from June to September 2018, when they split after he accused her of being unfaithful, took to Instagram on Sunday (17Feb19) to share the news that he and partner Annie Smith are expecting their first child together.

"Wanted to wait but I just can't leave my fans in the dark. It's official. I'm going to be a father," he wrote, alongside a picture of himself and Annie cuddling.

Hours later, Noah shared a snap of herself with puffy eyes after clearly having been crying. She captioned the Instagram picture, which showed her with her head resting on her hand, "Whata day (sic)".

She also shared another non-smiling selfie on Instagram, in which she wore a black top and layered necklaces, writing: "I WILL be happy if its the last thing i do."

Noah's emotional reaction to her ex's news comes as Annie, who is just five weeks' pregnant, confirmed to Us Weekly that she and Xan, real name Diego Leanos, are also engaged. Sharing the proposal story, Annie recalled: "We were at home together and knew we were going to get married, but he officially proposed while we were at home and the ring is being customised by Icebox in Atlanta right now."

The content creator added that she and her boyfriend of "five to six months" could get married any day now.

"He wants us to go get married secretly, Vegas or something," she smiled. "Then have a little party with our family and then six months after that, have a wedding with friends and extended people... do a big party thing later down the line. We haven't really decided, we're very go with the flow, we might go and get married tomorrow, who knows!"