Mandy Moore: 'I had no sense of self during marriage to Ryan Adams'

Mandy Moore became little more than a wife to Ryan Adams during their disastrous marriage.

In an expose published in The New York Times last week (ends15Feb19), the This Is Us actress claimed the musician, who she was married to from 2009 to 2015, was psychologically abusive during their relationship and his controlling behaviour allegedly hurt her music career, allegations which Ryan has denied.

Following the publication of the piece, Mandy, who is now married to rocker Taylor Goldsmith, shared an extract from the article on Instagram and told her followers that coming forward was hard but ultimately worthwhile.

Mandy is now opening up more about her past marriage, revealing she had "no sense of self" when she was with Ryan.

"(It was an) unhealthy dynamic," she told Marc Maron's WTF podcast. "I was living my life for him. It (was) an entirely unhealthy dynamic. I had no sense of self. I felt like I was drowning. It was so untenable and unsustainable and it was so lonely. I was so sad. I was lonely with him."

Moore explains she knew her relationship would suffer if she worked full time, so she took a step back from her career for her ex.

"I would do little jobs," she continues. "It's not like I completely stopped working. I would do things here or there, but it would become abundantly clear while I was working, things would completely fall apart at home. I couldn't do my job because there was a constant stream of trying to pay attention to this person who needed me and wouldn't let me do anything else."

Ryan has previously insisted Mandy's description of their relationship was "completely inconsistent with his view", insisting he was fully supportive of her "well-deserved professional success".