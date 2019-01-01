Meghan Trainor's publicist laughs off raunchy press release criticism

Meghan Trainor's quirky publicist has defended the raunchy press release she sent out last week to promote the singer's new EP, The Love Train.

Fans and critics alike were left scratching their heads when Caroline Goldfarb's graphic blurb, all about the promo for All The Ways, referenced Trainor's marriage to former child star Daryl Sabara - calling him "the ginger from Spy Kids" - and noted the Valentine's Day holiday was the ideal time for "smashing bae's junk to smithereens".

Goldfarb wrote: "You know you want it. And you can freakin' get it b**ch. On all digital platforms right HERE.

"Meghan’s seducing your ears this V-Day, and you know she knows a thing or two about romance. Unless your phone’s been broken for a hot minute, you know that Meghan just got married to the ginger from Spy Kids, and trust when we say, girl is feeling the love... We know you want to hear songs about all the hot newlywed sex Meghan and Daryl Sa-BAE-ra are having (did you see what we did there?). Which is why you’ll love the banging single All The Ways.

"Billboard was wet for All The Ways, calling it 'another fun, danceable track to fall in love with'... but perhaps the piece de resistance... is Marry Me, a romantic acoustic guitar and ukulele-tinged Awww Fest which delivers all the feels (and then more feels). Meghan wrote the song thirty days after meeting Daryl, and it was so good that she walked down the aisle to it. We know, it’s a little bit #Vomworthy, but also, am I chopping onions right now or are those tears rolling down my face? I’m not crying, you’re crying."

The saucy press release picked up speed online towards the end of last week (ends15Feb19) - and not all Meghan's fans appreciated Goldfarb's language.

"A lot of my friends are texting me in complete disbelief that I could have possibly written this insane, unhinged, extremely horny Meghan Trainor press release," she wrote on Twitter. "unfortunately its 100% true.

"A lot of people absolutely HATE the press release I wrote for Meghan Trainor and claim it seems like ‘a horny 12 year old with no writing experience’ must have written it. Jokes on them because I’m actually a horny 28 year old with 'some' writing experience.

"I just had to block someone who said I deserved the electric chair for writing the horny Meghan Trainor press release, but jokes on them, cause I’m the one who got paid to say 'smash bae’s junk to smithereens'."

Goldfarb also revealed the original draft featured a line about Meghan's sex toys but her representatives removed it.