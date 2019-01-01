Queen to rock the Oscars

Queen and Adam Lambert are set to rock at the 2019 Oscars on Sunday (24Feb19) after confirming they have been asked to perform a medley from biopic Bohemian Rhapsody.

Lambert took to Twitter on Monday (18Feb19) and posted a 15-second video of the band performing We Will Rock You as the words "Queen + Adam Lambert. Feb 24th. 5pm EST. The OSCARS" flashed up on the screen.

He added the caption: We will rock The Oscars Feb 24th. 5pm PST. @TheAcademy @QueenWillRock."

Academy Awards bosses confirmed the big news via social media, adding: "Is this the real life? Is this just fantasy? We welcome @QueenWillRock and @adamlambert to this year's #Oscars!"

Bohemian Rhapsody is up for five Oscars, including Best Picture, Best Actor for Rami Malek, and Best Sound Mixing - the award John Casali and his team picked up at the 55th annual Cinema Audio Society Awards for Outstanding Achievement in Sound Mixing on Saturday night (16Feb19).

Queen and Lambert will join the likes of Bette Midler, Lady Gaga, and Bradley Cooper among the performers at the Oscars on Sunday.

Midler has been tapped to sing The Place Where Lost Things Go, the nominated song from Mary Poppins Returns, while Gaga and Bradley will reunite onstage to belt out their hit Shallow from A Star is Born.

Oscar winner Jennifer Hudson will also perform I'll Fight from the documentary RBG, Kendrick Lamar and SZA will sing All The Stars from Black Panther, and Gillian Welch and David Rawlings will tackle The Ballad of Buster Scruggs' When a Cowboy Trades His Spurs for Wings from