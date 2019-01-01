Dolly Parton: 'Glastonbury is one of the best things I have ever done'

Dolly Parton has described her Glastonbury experience as "one of the best things I have ever done."

The singer, 73, made her debut at the Worthy Farm festival in 2014, in a performance that quickly became one of the event's most memorable.

Speaking to British newspaper Metro ahead of the opening of 9 To 5: The Musical at the Savoy Theatre, London, the country star reminisced about the experience.

"I did love being at Glastonbury," the Jolene hitmaker gushed, adding, "I was a little nervous!

"I didn’t know that it was my audience, but it turned out to be one of the best things I have ever done."

Dolly went on to reveal her love for Kylie Minogue, 50, who credits the country music icon as the inspiration for her 2018 album Golden.

"I got a chance to meet Kylie just before we came here," said the Tennessee native said. "I’m going to get a chance to meet her again tonight, so I am going to mention her music and I am touched that she loves my stuff."

The I Should Be So Lucky singer will play the revered music festival for the first time this year (19), after being forced to pull out of a planned appearance on the Pyramid Stage in 2004 after being diagnosed with breast cancer.

Speaking about returning to the event 14 years later, the singer said that she "can't wait" to finally perform at the festival.

"I’m so thrilled to announce that I’ll be playing the ‘Legend slot’ on Sunday 30th June at @glastofest 2019," she wrote on Instagram in December. "It will be 14 years since I was originally meant to appear there and so much has happened up to now."

"I can't wait to see you all there to share this special show," she shared.