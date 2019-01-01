Liam Gallagher slams Noel for alleged legal threats over documentary

Liam Gallagher has slammed his brother Noel for allegedly trying to block him from using Oasis songs in his new solo documentary.

The Wall of Glass rocker, 46, has a new film As It Was in the works about his triumphant comeback as a solo artist following several years in the wilderness following Oasis' split and the break-up of his follow-up band Beady Eye.

He has now claimed his estranged sibling, who penned the vast majority of Oasis' hits, has issued him with a legal threat in a bid to prevent him using footage of himself singing any of the group's songs in the movie.

"Ive (sic) just been informed that I'll be sued by the not so mighty little fella (Noel) and his goons at ignition (his brother's management firm) if I use any footage of me singing oasis yes oasis songs in AS IT WAS," he tweeted on Monday (18Feb19).

Liam accused Noel of being "bitter" over his success and mocked him, claiming he was unable to sell tickets for concerts with his own band Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds. In a later tweet Liam clarified he was referring to video of him singing Live Forever at Ariana Grande's One Love Manchester charity concert, claiming it was because his brother felt "shame" for "not showing up" to the gig.

Representatives for Noel, 51, refused to comment on his sibling's tweets, while Ignition bosses did not respond when contacted.

The pair had a fiery relationship while leading Oasis, one that ended in acrimony in 2009 following a backstage fight in Paris, France. In the years since, the estranged brothers have traded barbs in interviews and on social media.

Announcing the new doc in a press release last year (18), Liam said: "As It Was is a documentary about my musical comeback, It covers the writing and recording of my first solo album, right through to playing it live for the very first time in my hometown of Manchester and around the world. I hope you enjoy the film... As You Were."

He recently updated fans on Twitter, confirming a version is finished, writing: "Just seen the film As it was and it's mega well done to all involved as you were as it was who are ya want some d**khead LG x".