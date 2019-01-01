NEWS Ariana Grande battling with herself once again for this Friday’s Number 1 Newsdesk Share with :







Ariana Grande is once again contending with herself for the UK’s Number 1 single for a second week in a row.



Current chart topper Break Up With Your Girlfriend, I’m Bored holds a narrow lead on the midweek tally over 7 Rings (2), currently ahead by 275 combined sales. There’s more good news for Ariana too; her Thank U, Next album track Bloodline is set to make its Official Chart debut this week, currently at Number 12.



Calvin Harris & Rag’n’Bone Man’s Giant is set for a new peak of Number 3 following their performance on The Graham Norton Show last Friday (Feb. 15). With a BRITs performance this week, the song could climb even higher by Friday, so far just 2,700 combined sales behind Number 1.



NSG’s Options ft. Tion Wayne is once again eyeing the Top 10, up three to Number 9, while Cardi B & Bruno Mars are set to claim this week’s highest new entry with Please Me currently at Number 11.



Cadet’s Advice ft. Deno Driz is on course for another climb this week following Cadet’s tragic death two weeks ago, up 20 slots to a potential new peak of Number 16, while two more songs are also in with a chance of securing a new peak position: D-Block Europe’s Kitchen Kings vaults 49 places to 18, and Tom Walker’s Just You and I lifts ten rungs to 20. Tom also occupies Number 37 with a new version of his breakthrough hit Leave A Light On, released for charity with bagpipe group Red Hot Chilli Pipers in aid of Nordoff Robbins Music Therapy.



It looks like there will be more gains this Friday for CamelPhat and Christoph’s Breathe ft. Jem Cooke, up 14 to 23, while Lauv & Troye Sivan’s I’m So Tired leaps eight to 25.



Further down, Zedd & Katy Perry’s brand-new collaboration 365 opens at Number 26, Blueface’s Thotiana climbs five to Number 35 following a new Cardi B remix, Little Mix’s Think About Us ft. Ty Dolla $ign is heading back to the Top 40 at Number 36 after the release of its music video, and finally, British drill rapper DigDat could collect his second Top 40 entry with the Loski-assisted No Cap at Number 40.