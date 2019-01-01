NEWS Avril Lavigne aiming for the highest new entry on this week’s albums chart Newsdesk Share with :







Avril Lavigne is on track to claim this week’s highest new entry on the Official Albums Chart.



The Canadian’s sixth album Head Above Water floats at Number 5 on the midweek sales flash, just 80 combined sales behind previous chart topping album Encore by The Specials at Number 4.



It’s been six years since the last full-length album from Avril, who has achieved three Number 1s on the Official Albums Chart, with Head Above Water on track to be her fifth Top 10 entry.



At the top of the chart, Ariana Grande is set to remain on the Number 1 throne for a second week with Thank U, Next, which currently outselling its closest rival, The Greatest Showman (2), by 2:1.



Chaka Khan could be collecting her first ever UK Top 10 album this Friday with Hello Happiness (8), while South London collective D-Block Europe could also land their first Top 10 with brand new mixtape Home Alone (10).



After being added to streaming services last week, Drake’s 2009 mixtape So Far Gone is at 14, plus Avantasia - the metal opera project from German musician Tobias Sammet - could land in the Top 20 with Moonglow (15) ahead of its upcoming world tour.



Finally, Irish band Picture This could land their first UK Top 40 album with Mdrn Lv, currently at Number 23.