Lil Xan to be a first-time father

Rapper Lil Xan is to become a first-time father.

The 22-year-old star, who previously dated Miley Cyrus' younger sister Noah, took to Instagram on Sunday (17Feb19) to share the news that he and girlfriend Annie Smith are expecting their first child together.

Alongside a picture of the parents-to-be cuddling, Xan, real name Diego Leanos, wrote: "Wanted to wait but I just can’t leave my fans in the dark. It’s official. I’m going to be a father. I love you guys so much and hope you stay along for this crazy journey and I’ve never felt more happy in my life. All of you are invited to the gender reveal party I promise."

He also paid tribute to girlfriend Annie for "saving" him, after he sought help in rehab to conquer his drug addiction.

"To my baby my angel my sunshine @anniiesmith i love you with all my heart. thank you for saving me i love you more then words could describe," he added in the sweet message.

The baby news comes after Annie hinted in a post on Valentine's Day that the pair are engaged. Sharing a similar picture of herself and Xan kissing, she wrote: "happy valentine’s day my love. i could go on and on about how beyond grateful and lucky i am to have you by my side in life. but today to keep it simple and honest, i love you to the moon and stars, always baby. i cannot wait to call myself your wife soon."

It appears Xan, who is clean and sober following his two-week stint in rehab, has completely moved on after his split from Noah in September (18) following a brief romance.

He and Noah began dating in June and flaunted their romance on the red carpet at the MTV Video Music Awards in late August, only to call off the relationship days later.

Noah, 19, subsequently admitted she was hurt and "confused" by the shock split, because she hadn't done anything wrong - despite Xan accusing her of cheating on him while they were together.