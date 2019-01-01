NEWS 50 Cent seeking legal advice after learning New York cop told detectives to shoot him on sight Newsdesk Share with :







50 Cent is considering legal action after learning he was allegedly targeted by a New York Police Department boss.



Deputy Inspector Emanuel Gonzalez is accused of telling officers during a roll call at a Brooklyn precinct last summer to shoot the rapper on sight, and he is now under investigation, according to The Hollywood Reporter.



"The matter is under internal review," a police statement to the publication reads.



Gonzalez, who has been a New York City cop for almost 30 years, remains on active duty at the 72nd Precinct in Sunset Park, according to the Daily News.



The In Da Club rap star had no idea he had been targeted until he read the headlines on Sunday morning (17Feb19), and he jumped on social media to react.



"This is how I wake up this morning," he wrote. "This guy Emanuel Gonzales is a dirty cop abusing his POWER. The sad part is this man still has a badge and a gun. I take this threat very seriously and I'm consulting with my legal counsel regarding my options moving forward."



Reports suggest Deputy Inspector Gonzalez made the comment to his officers on 7 June, 2018, after learning 50 Cent was scheduled to attend a New York Police Department charity boxing match in the Bronx.



50 Cent has also posted a photo of Gonzalez on Instagram and captioned it: "This is Emanuel Gonzalez commanding officer of the 72 (precinct). He think he got beef with me, so he sending the Homies to put some work in."



The death threat reportedly came shortly after the rapper accused Gonzalez of blackmailing the owner of Sunset Park club Love and Lust, writing an Instagram post that said "Get the strap", which is slang for "get a gun". 50 took the post down after Gonzalez claimed he was "in fear of his safety".

