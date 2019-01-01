Liam Payne spotted leaving Naomi Campbell's apartment amid romance rumours

Liam Payne was spotted leaving rumoured girlfriend Naomi Campbell's apartment in New York on Friday (15Feb19).

The couple has been reportedly dating since December (18), and the Strip That Down hitmaker jetted out to meet up with Naomi, 48, shortly after they attended the BAFTA afterparty she hosted for Vogue at at Annabel’s in Mayfair, London.

It was the first time the pair had been seen together publicly, though they avoided being photographed and left the exclusive London members' club minutes apart.

The 25-year-old was papped sneaking out of the side door of Naomi’s Manhattan apartment building the day after Valentine’s Day, and carried a suitcase as he climbed into a waiting car, according to British newspaper The Sun.

A source told the outlet that Liam has been wooing the supermodel with secret dinner dates and sexy private messages on Instagram.

"Liam thinks she's amazing and beautiful, and has said their time together has been mind-blowing," they added. "He can't believe his luck."

The unlikely couple first sparked speculation of a budding relationship when they exchanged a series of flirty messages on Instagram.

Commenting on a steamy black-and-white photo of Liam, Naomi wrote: "Beautiful Soul."

Liam quickly replied, "Takes one to know one," with a kissy face emoji.

And on a photo Naomi shared of her showing off an incredible afro hairstyle as she prepared for the Louis Vuitton show during Paris Couture Week, the Strip That Down singer wrote: "Perfection in a person... don't give me those eyes."

Naomi has reportedly previously dated Quincy Jones, Prince Albert of Monaco, Mike Tyson and Usher, and was most recently linked to grime star Skepta.

Meanwhile, Liam split from Cheryl, the mother of his 22-month-old son Bear, in July (18) after more than two years together.