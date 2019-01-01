Phoebe Bridgers grateful for support after Ryan Adams allegations

Singer Phoebe Bridgers thanked her friends and fans for their support following her allegations of abuse against Ryan Adams.

Adams, 44, was accused of harassment and emotional abuse by seven women, including his ex-wife Mandy Moore and former fiancee Megan Butterworth, as part of a New York Times expose.

Bridgers, who briefly dated the musician, opened up about Adams' alleged inappropriate behaviour in the Times piece, and released a statement on Instagram on Saturday (16Feb19) thanking her nearest and dearest for backing her.

“It’s been a weird week and I wanted to say a couple things. Thank you from my whole f**king heart to my friends, my bands, my mom. They all supported and validated me," the 24-year-old began, writing the lengthy post alongside a photo of her laughing with two close friends.

"They told me that what had happened was f**ked up and wrong, and that I was right to feel weird about it. I couldn’t have done this without them," she added.

Calling out the "network" that surrounded Adams and allegedly covered up his behaviour, she slammed them for failing to "hold him accountable".

"They told him, by what they said or by what they didn’t, that what he was doing was okay. They validated him. He couldn’t have done this without them. Guys, if your friend is acting f**ked up, call them out. If they’re actually your friend, they’ll listen. That’s the way this all gets better," Bridgers shared.

In the report in the Times, the musician claimed that Adams reached out to her in 2014, when she was 20 years old, offering to help her with her career.

The professional relationship soon turned romantic, but that eventually became emotionally abusive. Bridgers alleged that Adams refused to work with her professionally once she broke up with him, and on one occasion, exposed himself to her.