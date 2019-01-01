Sam Smith wasn’t to blame for Oscars performance blunder

Sam Smith was left thinking he’d messed up his Oscars performance for weeks after he sang at the 2016 ceremony.

The singer performed his Bond theme Writing's on the Wall, which went on to win him an Academy Award, but was left upset by his performance.

Shouldering the blame himself, he finally found out he wasn’t at fault weeks later.

“When I performed at the Oscars, I got given the wrong pack. I’d rehearsed for three days and I’d got given the wrong pack, so my mix in my ears, I got given my pianist’s pack,” he told Will Young and Chris Sweeney’s Homo Sapiens podcast. “That’s 90 million people! And as soon as the song started all I could hear was the piano and the orchestra and my voice was like this tiny little sound in the back. You could just hear the echo of my voice. And the song is f**king hard to sing.

“I got through it but I walked off stage I was a mess. But I didn’t know until three weeks after that I’d got given the wrong pack, I just thought I was s**t and that my nerves had got the better of me and I’d f**ked up.”

He then told Will and Chris it took so long for truth to surface as someone on his team feared they’d be in trouble.

The hosts likened the incident to Madonna’s infamous stage fall at the 2015 BRIT Awards, when two of her dancers pulled her over rather than just pull the cape she was wearing off.

“I was there, it was horrific,” Sam exclaimed.

“I’m pretty sure, from what I heard, she took responsibility for that one. This may be just what I was told, but I think she chose not to have a Velcro thing on her.”