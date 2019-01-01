Miranda Lambert shocks fans with marriage news

Miranda Lambert is married again.

The country singer has revealed she secretly tied the knot with Brendan McLoughlin.

The Vice singer decided to reveal all on Saturday (16Feb19), but a representative insists the nuptials were not recent.

"In honor of Valentine’s Day I wanted to share some news," Miranda captioned two wedding day photos on social media. "I met the love of my life. And we got hitched!"

Miranda wore a long white lace dress for the ceremony and can be seen holding a bouquet of white flowers in a field with McLoughlin.

"My heart is full. Thank you Brendan McLoughlin for loving me for... Me." She added a red heart emoji and the hashtag #theone.

The wedding news comes less than a week after Lambert, 35, was involved in an altercation at a steakhouse in Nashville, allegedly dumping salad in the lap of a fellow diner during the spat.

Lambert was previously married to Blake Shelton for four years, but they split in July, 2015, and shortly after the much-publicised break-up, the Mama's Broken Heart star moved on with singer Anderson East, who she dated for almost two years. Miranda then fell for folk star Evan Felker, who was a member of her touring support band, Turnpike Troubadours. That romance fizzled out and last summer (Aug18), Lambert confirmed she was "happily single" in an interview with The Tennessean.

"Love is a hard road sometimes and it’s been a roller-coaster ride for me, but I'm definitely thankful for all the ups and downs because I've had some really good songs come out of it," she told the publication. "You’ve got to take the bad parts and put them on paper and then move on to the happy parts."