Zac Brown used music as therapy after marriage breakdown

Country star Zac Brown poured out his heartache over his marriage split into his new music to help him heal.

The Zac Brown Band frontman and Shelly, his wife of 12 years, announced the news of their separation in a joint statement in October (18), revealing their personal journeys had taken them in "different directions".

The singer, who shares five children with his estranged wife, has since reflected on the sad turn of events in music, after using his work as therapy during the tough time.

"There's some really personal songs on here," Brown told CNN. "Sometimes life can be challenging in facing things that are hard, and music has always been my therapy.

"It's been my way to make it through a lot of things, so I'm blessed to be able to do that. You always get to hear about our lives in the music that we put out - lots of diversity on this album."

The as-yet-untitled project will serve as the follow-up to 2017's Welcome Home, and Zac will be playing through the pain of his impending divorce onstage as the group prepares to kick off The Owl Tour in Indianapolis, Indiana in May (19).

At the time of their marriage breakdown, Zac and Shelly vowed to remain close to continue co-parenting as they move forward with their lives.

"We have led a whirlwind life together, growing into a beautiful family with five amazing children and, while life will be rearranging a bit, our love and commitment to our family will always be there," they told People.com. "This was a difficult decision, but we've done plenty of tough things together and this is our next venture - love, mutual respect, and care for each other are what we are moving forward with."

The estranged couple wed in 2006.