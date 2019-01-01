Roxy Music star wants band to complete forgotten album

Roxy Music star Andy Mackay is hoping the band's upcoming Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction will inspire them to get back to work on a forgotten 2007 album.

The saxophone player told Rolling Stone he and his bandmates abandoned the project after frontman Bryan Ferry announced he wasn't in the right place to write an album's worth of lyrics.

"It started well... but he didn’t really feel it was going the right way for him, so he wanted to work on some (other) material that he had... And then we all got distracted off in different ways," Andy said.

"Personally, I’d very much like to revisit those tracks. I haven’t listened to them in a long time. I’d like to see if there’s some possibility in working on them. But Bryan is very busy. He likes working. He’s doing live work at the moment. He’s doing a lot of that, so he’s not really thinking about the studio now."

Roxy Music will be among the class of 2019 when they are inducted into the Hall of Fame in April, and Mackay hopes the traditional performance that comes with the honour will bring the band back together for a proper farewell tour.

"We have never actually advertised a farewell tour, except in 1975," he added. "It’s been quite a long time now we haven’t played together. Maybe we’d find it a bit strange. Also, we’d need to revisit the material a little bit. You can’t jump around onstage playing the arrangements you were playing in your mid-twenties when you’re in your early seventies. It just doesn’t quite work.

"There’s plenty of rock 'n' roll still in us, so who knows? Maybe the Hall of Fame is the thing that will make us think about it."