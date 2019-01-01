Jennifer Lopez gives Alex Rodriguez $24,000 watch for Valentine's Day

Jennifer Lopez gifted her boyfriend Alex Rodriguez a luxury $24,000 (£18,600) watch for Valentine's Day.

The singer and actress bought the blue and silver coloured timepiece, made by exclusive watchmakers Audemars Piguet, for her former baseball player beau to celebrate the most romantic day of the year.

Alex shared a snap of the gift on his Instagram Story, and wrote, "Thank you baby," along with a heart eyes emoji.

The Second Act star posted a series of sweet family snaps to commemorate Valentine's Day, featuring Jennifer's ten-year-old twins with Marc Anthony – Emme and Max – smiling next to Alex's daughters with ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis, Natasha, 14, and Ella, 10.

"We’ll be here... So much love to give today and everyday!!! Happy Valentine’s Day everyone,' she wrote in the caption alongside a photo of her and her beau relaxing in bed.

Jennifer has yet to reveal what the 43-year-old got her for the big day, but she did post a sweet video of her and Alex singing along in the car to a song from the 1987 movie, Dirty Dancing.

With the former sports star's daughters in the back, the couple belted out the lyrics to (I've Had) The Time of My Life by Bill Medley and Jennifer Warnes while driving.

The pair, who recently celebrated their two-year anniversary, also had another reason to pop open the champagne, as it was reported they had bought a beachfront home in Malibu.

According to HotNewHipHop.com, Jennifer and Alex splashed out more than $6 million (£4.6 million) on the luxury home that was previously owned by Entourage actor Jeremy Piven.

The four bedrooms and four bathroom property features panoramic views of the coastline, and is spread over more than 4,404 square feet.