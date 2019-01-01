Celine Dion 'sad and disappointed' over spat with booking agent

Celine Dion has fired back at reports she's holding back money from her longtime booking agent, insisting she has put a lot of effort into trying to work things out.

ICM Partners bosses announced they had dropped Celine as a client earlier this week (beg11Feb19) for failing to pay commission on her concerts.

The singer had been represented by industry heavyweight Rob Prinz, the current head of worldwide concerts at the company, for over three decades, but according to a leaked memo, obtained by Billboard, his company chiefs decided they would no longer represent her.

The executives also announced they had instructed their lawyers to initiate legal proceedings in order to pick up the compensation the singer reportedly owed ICM on a $500 million (£389 million) deal signed in 2017.

The memo read: "As many of you are aware, Rob Prinz has represented Celine Dion for over 30 years (since the beginning of her career), including her unprecedented $500 Million, multi-year touring and performing deal which she signed in 2017. Unfortunately, Ms. Dion is refusing to pay the balance of commissions she owes the agency on this historic deal.

"Please know that we have made every effort to amicably resolve this matter. While we continue to admire and respect her extraordinary talent as an artist, regrettably we are left with no choice but to initiate a legal proceeding to secure the compensation we are owed, and as such we will no longer be representing her."

Celine has now responded to the leaked memo, stating she is "sad and disappointed" by the "false report that I'm refusing to pay ICM or Rob Prinz".

"I know that my team has made several very fair and generous offers to them and we really put a lot of effort in trying to work things out," she writes.