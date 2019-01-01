This weeks emerging and self-releasing artists

Every week, Music News and Liberty Music look at the best new releases from emerging and self-releasing artists.
Faradays - Snow
Faradays is a Dutch artist making quintessential modern pop. Snow sits perfectly between Indie and Electronica caveats, with her honeyed vocal tones dancing atop an upbeat instrumental that perfectly encapsulates the lyrical direction: “All of us are here temporarily, like snow falling from the sky. So now that we are here: let's dance before we touch the ground.”
Augustine - Luzon
Stockholm-based debutant Augustine sets himself on a path to greatness with instant classic indie pop cut Luzon. The grooving bedroom-producer style instrumentation perfectly offsets the one-of-a-kind vocal display. The accompanying video is effortlessly stylish and matches the energy with aplomb.
Trunky Juno - Small Town
Inspired by the likes of MGMT and Mac Demarco, Trunky Juno’s lofi pop walks the line between indie and modern psych with a distinct finesse. On Small Town, layers of organic textures take you a nostalgic trip through the sounds of yesteryear whilst simultaneously retaining a cutting edge modern pop sound.
Gringo Starr - Back To The City (Live)
Atlanta garage rockers Gringo Starr pull all of their favourite elements from the last 60 years of music for their gritty and honest revival of classic rock and roll. Ahead of their upcoming live album Controlled Burn on Baby Robot records, they’ve shared one of their most popular tracks, Back To The City.
Paria - Disappear
Led by her beautifully soothing tones, Paria’s Dissapear is a deep dive into her mind, which addresses the freedom she’s found from abandoning the struggle towards a style and just making music that comes from the heart - which in itself is completely distinct. Flavours of Scandi-pop, Iranian, Latin and UK-urban music come through in her new EP Popsicle, her musical identity without a doubt brings a refreshing aperture to the table.
Martron - United
Electronic dance music is constantly evolving and isn’t shy of interpolating other genres, and NY based producer Martron is a great example of that. His classical upbringing inspires his approach to dance music, which is influenced by club music and hip hop - which might sound like it could be a little confused, but it’s far from it. United is a colourful crossover that’ll have you moving in no time at all.