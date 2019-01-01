Mel B wants quality alone time with daughter after passing drug tests

Spice Girls star Melanie Brown has asked lawmakers to grant her unsupervised visits with her youngest daughter after passing a series of drug tests.

According to court documents obtained by The Blast, the Wannabe star has asked the judge overseeing her custody battle with ex-husband Stephen Belafonte to vacate an order from last September (18), which required her to have a nanny present at all times during her visits with the couple's daughter, Madison.

"I have passed each and every one of the random drug and alcohol tests with flying colors," she writes. "I love Madison and I would never do anything to jeopardize her safety."

Mel B has also asked the judge to remove her daughter's therapist, Karin Manger, claiming she told the singer she believed her ex-husband had been "coaching Madison prior to her therapy sessions about what to say in therapy" before changing her tune and suggesting the ongoing feud between the former couple was affecting the child.

"She (Manger) has inappropriately entangled herself in this litigation," Mel B explains, adding she feels the therapist is "acting beyond the scope of her duties" and may have "lost her objectivity as a mental health professional".

Ahead of her next court face-off with her ex-husband in April (19), Mel B has also asked the judge to sanction Belafonte $10,000 (£7,700) for failing to submit a child custody evaluation, as directed by the court.