Karen Elson had 'traumatizing' experience with Ryan Adams

Model and singer Karen Elson has added to Ryan Adams' headaches after revealing she had a "traumatizing" experience with him.

Adams has been accused of harassment and emotional abuse by seven women, including his ex-wife Mandy Moore and former fiancee Megan Butterworth, as part of a New York Times expose, and now Elson has revealed she has a story to tell about her time with the singer/songwriter.

Rocker Jack White's former wife isn't ready to discuss the details, but admits she is "encouraged" by the fact other women have stepped forward.

"I also had a traumatizing experience with Ryan Adams," Elson wrote on Instagram. "While I'm not quite brave enough yet to speak about my specifics, I'm encouraged that many women have bonded and helped each other heal.

"This is the power of sisterhood and I'm very grateful for these women. I hope all those speaking out are given the grace and dignity they deserve. The trauma that lingers is often a very powerful silencer of women as is the business that enables these men to thrive without ever facing consequences."

Elton captioned her Instagram post: "These matters are complicated and are hard to dissect, express and even understand."

The Times piece also featured accounts of inappropriate behaviour from singer Phoebe Bridgers, who briefly dated Adams, and a woman named Amy, who accused the star of sending her explicit photos and correspondence online - when she was just 16.

Her allegations have reportedly prompted FBI agents from the bureau's Crimes Against Children New York squad to open an inquiry into Adams' communications and correspondence with her.

Ryan has denied the allegations against him, calling the Times article "upsettingly inaccurate".

In a tweet posted hours after the expose was published online, he wrote: "I am not a perfect man and I have made many mistakes. To anyone I have ever hurt, however unintentionally, I apologize deeply and unreservedly. But the picture that this article paints is upsettingly inaccurate. Some of its details are misrepresented; some are exaggerated; some are outright false."

Addressing Ava's allegations that have reportedly sparked the FBI inquiry, he added: "I would never have inappropriate interactions with someone I thought was underage. Period."