Ariana Grande has a record-breaking week on the Official Chart

Ariana Grande dominates this week’s Official Singles and Albums Charts as her new album Thank U, Next debuts at Number 1 with huge streaming numbers.



Ariana’s latest album becomes her third to debut at the top of the chart, following Dangerous Woman (2016) and Sweetener (2018). Thank U, Next is the star’s biggest opening week for an album to date at 65,000 combined sales, including 59 million streams across its 12 tracks.



The album sets a new record for most album streams ever by a female artist in a week, breaking her own record set by Sweetener last August. Thank U, Next is the third most streamed album in its first week overall, behind Ed Sheeran’s Divide and Drake’s Scorpion.



On the Official Singles Chart, Ariana lands her fifth Number 1 with Break Up With Your Girlfriend, I’m Bored (85,000 combined sales), knocking her previous single 7 Rings down to Number 2. It makes her the first female artist in UK chart history to replace herself at the top of the chart. Madonna is the only other female artist who has held Number 1 and 2 simultaneously on the chart, with Into The Groove (1) and Holiday (2) in August 1985.



Break Up… is Ariana’s third Number 1 in four months, meaning she joins an elite group of artists who have racked up three chart-topping singles in under 100 days – only Elvis Presley, John Lennon and Justin Bieber have previously managed it.



Another track from the album, Needy, also debuts in this week’s Top 10 at Number 8. It makes Ariana the first female since Ruby Murray in March 1955 to have three Top 10 singles as a lead artist in the same week.



Elsewhere on this week’s Official Albums Chart, London rapper AJ Tracey debuts at Number 3 with his self-titled album, last week’s Number 1 Encore by The Specials drops to Number 5, and British country-pop duo Ward Thomas land at Number 8 with their third album Restless Minds.



With the UK getting loved up for Valentine’s Day this week, Michael Buble’s Love returns to the Top 40 at 25, while Bobbie Gentry’s Delta Sweete Revisited by Mercury Rev is new at 32. The album is a tribute to US singer Bobbie Gentry’s album The Delta Sweete and features a different featured singer on each track.