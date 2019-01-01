NEWS Ryan Adams' new album 'on hold' amid sexual misconduct allegations Newsdesk Share with :







The release of Ryan Adams' new album has reportedly been put "on hold" as the rocker fights sexual misconduct allegations levelled against him.



The singer-songwriter has been accused of emotionally and psychologically abusing women, including ex-wife Mandy Moore, in a damning New York Times article, which he later labelled "upsettingly inaccurate".



Despite Adams' statement, his career appears to be in limbo following the expose, and now it has been reported that his new record Big Colors, his 17th studio album, is "on hold". Big Colors was originally due for release on 19 April (19) on Adams' own label Pax-Am.



In addition to the delay to his record release, Adams is also said to be facing an investigation by the FBI (Federal Bureau of Investigation). According to a follow-up piece published in the New York Times on Thursday, agents from the FBI's Crime Against Children Squad have started the process of looking into claims the musician exchanged explicit messages with a minor. This means they've started gathering evidence and interviewing the woman, who is no longer a minor.



The original Times article featured the recollections of a teenager called Ava, who claims she began corresponding with Adams online in 2013, when she was 14. She told the publication he would send her graphic texts and once exposed himself to her during a video call.



Adams also reportedly asked the teen to keep their conversations secret and to tell him she was 18. When Ava turned 16, he allegedly texted her saying: "I never see pics of you anymore. You were blowing my mind."



Andrew Brettler, Adams' lawyer, insisted the singer was unaware that Ava was underage, suggesting that she looked "approximately 20" in photos.



In his statement, Adams said of Ava's claims: "I would never have inappropriate interactions with someone I thought was underage. Period."



Asked about the rumoured FBI investigation, Brettler told the Hollywood Reporter that "Adams has not been contacted by any member of a law enforcement agency, including the FBI".

