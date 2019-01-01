NEWS Katy Perry engaged to Orlando Bloom Newsdesk Share with :







Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are reportedly engaged following a romantic Valentine's Day proposal.



The California Gurls hitmaker posted a loved up snap with Orlando on Instagram on Friday (15Feb19), in which she showed off a dazzling ring in a floral design with a pink jewel at its centre on what appeared to be her wedding finger.



She captioned the image, which showed her cuddling up to her beau, simply: "Full bloom." While Orlando later shared the same picture, captioning it: "Lifetimes."



According to British newspaper The Sun, fans have also gone wild as Katy's mum Mary allegedly revealed the couple's engagement on her Facebook page after sharing snaps of an engagement party



"Look who got engaged last night", she reportedly captioned a post which shows the same ring as in Katy's Instagram snap. Other pictures were shared of what appeared to be a Valentine's Day engagement party - showing Katy and Orlando cuddling under a floral arch.



The new union would be the musician's second marriage as she wed Russell Brand from 2010 but they split in 2012. Orlando has an eight-year-old son, Flynn, with his first wife, Victoria's Secret model Miranda Kerr.



Katy and the Pirates of the Caribbean star first started dating after getting together at a Golden Globe Awards after-party in 2016. They announced that they were splitting in March 2017, but subsequently got back together.



The reported engagement marked a change of heart for Katy, who recently confessed that she was unsure about whether marriage was for her.



"I'm very pragmatic and logistical and I am less fantastical about things," she tells Paper magazine. "I mean, I was married when I was 25. I'm 34. It was almost 10 years ago. I was like, 'One person for the rest of my life', and I'm not so sure that that idea is for me. I'm just such a different person than I was."