Tommy Lee marries Brittany Furlan on Valentine's Day

Tommy Lee made his Valentine's Day one to remember on Thursday (14Feb19), by marrying fiancee Brittany Furlan.

Social media star Brittany confirmed the happy news on Instagram on Thursday, telling fans that she's a married woman after tying the knot with the 56-year-old Motley Crue rocker.

Sharing a picture of the couple's dogs Neena and Wicket dressed up as a bride and groom, Brittany wrote: "It’s official!!!! We’re married!!! MR & MRS LEE YAHOOOOOOOO."

Tommy later shared the same snap, and captioned it: "Holy s**tballs!!!! We did it!!!! Mr & Mrs Lee."

Ahead of the nuptials, Brittany, 32, took to Twitter on Monday to reflect on how much her life has changed since meeting Tommy.

"I can’t believe I went from the most depressed, lonely girl, thinking I would die alone with my dogs to getting married in 4 days... wow... life is a trip," she wrote.

The marriage is the first for Brittany and the fourth for Tommy, who has previously been married to model Elaine Bergen, and actresses Heather Locklear and Pamela Anderson.

The wedding comes a year to the day that Tommy proposed to Brittany, who found fame sharing short videos on app Vine.

Tommy and Brittany sparked rumours they'd tied the knot last May (18), when they shared fake wedding pictures, which showed them wearing white bathrobes kissing in front of an outdoor canopy decorated with petals, alongside Tommy's caption: "Did it, I do A LOT".

The pair later took to Instagram Stories to admit they'd been standing in front of leftovers from someone else's wedding, and their own big day wasn't until 2019.

Brittany added that everyone at their wedding "has to wear a f**king bathrobe at our wedding, because that's just how we roll." It's unclear whether or not the pretty brunette stuck to her dress code plan, as pictures of the happy couple on their big day have yet to be revealed.