21 Savage to break silence about detention in TV interview

Rapper 21 Savage is set to break his silence following his U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detention in an exclusive TV interview.

The British-born star spent 10 days in custody after he was arrested and charged with overstaying his visa.

He was released earlier this week (beg11Feb19) and now he has lined up a chat about his confinement on Good Morning America, which is slated to air in the U.S. on Friday (15Feb19).

According to Complex, he will talk about what life was like behind bars and the time he spent with an inspirational 77 year old he now wants to help regain his freedom, so he can fund his retirement.

Meanwhile, the rap star's mother, Heather Joseph, has released a statement via Instagram, thanking everyone who supported her son following his arrest, and those who played a role in his release, including JAY-Z, who hired a top immigration lawyer.

"So Very Thankful... to all the wonderful Fans of 21Savage, and forever grateful for the amazing vigorous hard work of Attorney’s Charles 'Chuck' Kuck, Dina LaPolt, Alex Spiro, Tia Smith, Sally Velazquez, Danielle Price, Abbie Taylor & To all the other amazing Attorney's (sic)... and every politician or public figure that stepped up and presented letters and made statements in defense of my son.

"To Jay Z, Cardi B, Offset, J Cole, Metro Boomin, Kei, Justin and all the many many other amazing people who either spoke out and/or offered comforting words of support...To the amazing Publicity team who together worked tirelessly to keep the facts out there, to make it possible to have national awareness of his situation and helped to gather tremendous support from wonderful people from all walks of life...

"We are truly thankful and forever humbled...THANK YOU."