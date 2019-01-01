R. Kelly caught up in new sex tape scandal

R. Kelly is facing a new scandal following reports of another alleged sex tape involving an underage girl.

The I Believe I Can Fly hitmaker has been dominating headlines in recent weeks thanks to the release of the documentary series Surviving R. Kelly, which detailed the decades of physical, sexual, and mental abuse allegations levelled against the star by a string of women.

He has also been accused of conducting relationships with underage girls in the past, but has firmly denied all the claims made against him.

However, according to new reports, lawyer Michael Avenatti, who represents porn star Stormy Daniels in her legal battle with U.S. leader Donald Trump, claims he is representing a man who is in possession of a video which allegedly shows Kelly having sex with a 14-year-old girl and urinating on her. The man has reportedly given the alleged tape lawmakers at Cook County State Attorney's Office in Chicago, Illinois.

"My client knows the identity of the girl and R. Kelly," Avenatti says. "He identified the two of them on the videotape. He worked for and has known R. Kelly for decades and he met the girl on a number of occasions."

Kelly's attorney Steve Greenberg insists he has yet to be contacted and does not have any new information about the alleged tape.

"We are unaware of any new information involving Mr. Kelly," he tells CNN. "We have not been contacted by anyone. We have not been informed about any new information by anyone and we have not been contacted by law enforcement."

And Tandra R. Simonton, chief communications officer for the Attorney's Office, has refused to confirm or deny an investigation.

In 2008, Kelly was found not guilty of 14 counts of child pornography following the 2002 release of a sex tape showing the singer urinating on an alleged underage female.