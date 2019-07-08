The Wanted star Tom Parker set to be a dad

British pop star Tom Parker is set to become a first-time dad.

The Wanted star's wife Kelsey Hardwick is expecting the couple's first child, and Tom announced the news on his official YouTube account on Valentine's Day Thursday (14Feb19).

The singer uploaded a video of the couple getting ready for a date night at home with their two dogs before showing a clip of an ultrasound, and holding up a board that read: "Baby Parker Due 08 July 2019". Tom also held a pair of baby UGG boots.

The singer teased the big reveal by sharing a picture of words "Something's Cooking" spelled out in spaghetti on a dinner plate in an Instagram post, encouraging his followers to click on a link.

He also wrote: "WE HAVE NEWS... Click the link in my bio #valentinesday @being_kelsey."

Tom and Kelsey have been together for a decade and they wed in Surrey last summer (18), with bandmates Max George and Jay McGuiness among his ushers.

The Wanted announced a hiatus in 2014, a year after starring in U.S. reality show The Wanted Life, to allow all five bandmates to pursue solo interests.

It's not clear what the future holds for the band after Nathan Sykes and Siva Kaneswaran were no-shows at Parker's wedding.

He recently told Hello! magazine the pair couldn't commit to the wedding date and when he reached out for confirmation, so he could order their usher suits for the big day, Siva explained he couldn't come and Nathan didn't get back to him.

"It (wedding day) got closer and I needed their suit sizes," Parker said. "Siva said no and Nathan didn’t reply. It is what it is."