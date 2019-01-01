NEWS Dua Lipa in row with boyfriend at Grammys after-party Newsdesk Share with :







Dua Lipa had a huge row with her boyfriend at a star-studded Grammys afterparty after she reportedly caught him flirting with women.



The 23-year-old scooped the gongs for Best New Artist and Best Dance Recording at the prestigious music awards ceremony, but later her night hit a bum note after she confronted her beau, Isaac Carew.



According to U.K. newspaper The Sun, the British chef and model was seen flirting with other women at the bash thrown by DJ Diplo.



The One Kiss hitmaker was on cloud nine after her big wins, but ended up shouting in Isaac's face, with the couple having a huge row at the party.



"He told Dua she was overreacting and that he’d done nothing wrong," a source told the outlet. “She was adamant he was flirting with them and gave him the cold shoulder for the rest of the night.”



This isn't the first time that Isaac, who has modelled in campaigns for Hermes, Moschino and Reiss, has reportedly flirted with other women while dating Dua.



In June last year (18), The Sun obtained video of the chef dirty dancing with a mystery woman at London’s G.A.Y nightclub. Dua, who had been on tour in the U.S. at the time, forgave him and the pair has been working on their relationship.



After the Grammys bust-up, Isaac shared a sweet post on Instagram, gushing about his award-winning girlfriend.



"Prouder than f***ing punch. I told you you’d be walking away with two but you’re too humble to admit it. So proud of you! Ps how fit are you in this pic," he wrote alongside a snap of the pair at a pre-Grammy bash, with Dua rocking an electric blue strapless dress.

