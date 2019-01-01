Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are generous gift givers

Jennifer Lopez opened up about her first Valentine's Day with boyfriend Alex Rodriguez.

The former New York Yankees baseball player, 43, began dating the pop superstar in February 2017, and was determined to make an impression on his stunning new multi-talented girlfriend.

Jennifer discussed how they celebrated their first romantic holiday together on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, and revealed she initially didn't think that Alex was interested in her.

"I remember I was doing my show in Vegas and I got to Vegas and I was tired and there was all these flowers and chocolates and a cake and everything and I was like, ‘Who sent me all that?’ I didn’t know who it was kind of, because it was kind of new," she shared.

"But it was really nice because it made me feel like, ‘Oh, you like me!’”

The Second Act star told host Jimmy that it didn't matter how many flowers Alex had given her, as she's more bothered about the gesture.

"I think people think that, but honestly it’s not like that," she smiled, before admitting that if the former sports star had just given her a dozen roses, she would be happy. "If that’s what he wants to give me. I would appreciate it no matter what."

The couple, who sweetly celebrated their two-year anniversary recently, are also dedicated when it comes to giving gifts.

"We’re kind of generous gift givers, I think. I mean, you know, we work hard," the mother-of-two explained.

However, Jennifer confessed she wasn't organised, and hadn't bought Alex anything for Valentine's Day (14Feb19).

"I have a couple ideas. I know it’s tomorrow. I have some work to do in the morning," she laughed.