Mariah Carey confuses The Chainsmokers with One Direction

Mariah Carey accidentally mistook The Chainsmokers for One Direction after bumping into the EDM duo at an awards show.

The American DJ and production duo, consisting of Alex Pall and Andrew Taggart, rose to fame in 2014 with their hit #Selfie and have since released two albums, and announced a three-year Las Vegas residency.

During an interview on U.S. radio show The Morning Mash Up on Wednesday (13Feb19), Pall spoke about Carey's hilarious gaffe when he met her for the first time.

"I was like 'Oh my God! Like, Fantasy and Honey!'" he said, referencing two of Carey's hits. "And she was like, 'Dude, I love you guys!'"

Pall said that he and bandmate Taggart were caught off-guard by the R&B star's awareness of their music.

"We were like, 'What, you know who we are?'" the Don't Let Me Down artist recalled. 'And she was like, 'One Direction, right?'", referring to the former British boy band which comprised of Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Zayn Malik, Louis Tomlinson and Niall Horan, who have now all gone on to solo careers.

After a video of the interview was shared on Twitter, the Caution singer took to the social media site to clear things up, poking fun at her own confusion.

"@TheChainsmokers of course I know you!! I love your song 'that's what makes you beautiful'!" she tweeted.

Carey's fans were quick to respond to the singer's quip, highlighting the funny side of her response.

"Y’all got played by the queen and can’t even get mad about it," tweeted one fan, while another told Carey, "Your sense of humour is the best."

Carey is currently performing her third Las Vegas residency show, Mariah Carey - The Butterfly Returns, at Caesars Palace, and will return to the U.K. in May (19) for a string of shows at London's Royal Albert Hall.