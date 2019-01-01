Mandy Moore: 'Speaking your truth may be painful but it's always worth it'

Mandy Moore has insisted that speaking your truth is "always worth it" following the publication of her allegations against ex-husband Ryan Adams.

In an expose published in The New York Times on Wednesday (13Feb19), the This Is Us actress claimed the musician, who she was married to between 2009 and 2015, was psychologically abusive during their relationship and his controlling behaviour allegedly hurt her music career, allegations which Ryan has denied.

Following the publication of the piece, Mandy, who is now married to rocker Taylor Goldsmith, shared her portrait from the article on Instagram and told her followers coming forward is hard but ultimately worthwhile.

"Speaking your truth can be painful and triggering but it's always worth it. My heart is with all women who have suffered any sort of trauma or abuse. You are seen and heard. #sisterhoodforever," she wrote.

Celebrities including Minka Kelly, Alyssa Milano and Amber Tamblyn heaped praise on the 34-year-old as well as musicians Phoebe Bridgers, Courtney Jaye and Ryan's ex-fiancee Megan Butterworth for coming forward with their stories.

"I am so proud of the graceful, class act that you are, @TheMandyMoore. You are stronger and braver than most. What a joy it has been to watch you soar these past three years. You've only just begun," Minka wrote, while Amber added, "I know a few women who have dated this man and these claims are definitely true. I believe Mandy Moore and the women who put their necks and careers on the line to tell their stories. We've got your backs."

"Thank you to these women for being brave and holding him accountable for his abuses of power," Alyssa posted, while A Thousand Miles singer Vanessa Carlton wrote, "Thank you to Mandy, Phoebe, Courtney and others for speaking out. This is an important article. This also cracks the door on more like him in our industry. There are more."

Via his lawyer, Ryan told the Times that Mandy's description of their relationship was "completely inconsistent with his view" of it and that he was supportive of her "well-deserved professional success".

Addressing the claims on Twitter, Ryan wrote: "The picture that this article paints is upsettingly inaccurate. Some of its details are misrepresented; some are exaggerated; some are outright false."