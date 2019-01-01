Cardi B returns to Instagram to tease new Bruno Mars collaboration

Cardi B has cut her Instagram retirement short - to tease her new song with Bruno Mars.

The 26-year-old singer deactivated her account on the social media site after receiving backlash for her Best Rap Album Grammy win from those who thought the prize should have gone to the late Mac Miller.

"I f**king worked my a** off, locked myself in the studio for 3 months, didn’t go to sleep in my own bed, sometimes for 4 days straight - pregnant!" Cardi explained in a since-deleted video.

But Cardi made her return to Instagram on Wednesday night (13Feb19), to tell fans she's got a new tune coming out with Bruno.

"Ok so I’m back from retirement to announce I have a brand new song coming out Friday at midnight with @brunomars . #twogrammywinningartist,” Cardi wrote, alongside a picture of herself and Bruno.

It's not the first time the pair have collaborated - they previously teamed up on a 2018 remix of Bruno's tune Finesse.

Cardi then shared the video for her Migos star husband Offset's solo debut Red Room on her Instagram page, and wrote: "RED ROOM OUT NOW! Love the video and the creativity @offsetyrn .I cant wait till the album out is such a beautiful piece and I’m soo proud of you ! I always told you your life is such a wild story."

Meanwhile, Cardi has been celebrating since her victory at Sunday night's Grammy Awards, and decided to mark her win by getting her lip pierced on Monday.

According to TMZ.com, the mother-of-one strolled into City of Angels Tattoos in Los Angeles on Monday and asked for the piercing. The store's owner Luis Vega told the outlet that he didn't know it was Cardi until they started talking, with his suspicions about her identity confirmed when he saw a huge entourage of luxury cars waiting for the star outside his shop.

Cardi paid just $25 (£19) for the piercing, with Luis deciding to mark her visit to his store by offering a special $20 (£15.50) price for any piercing done in his store.