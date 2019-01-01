Ryan Adams responds to 'upsettingly inaccurate' New York Times abuse story

Rocker Ryan Adams has denied allegations of emotionally and psychologically abusing women, as laid out in a damning New York Times article.

Calling the new report "upsettingly inaccurate", the singer/songwriter took to Twitter on Wednesday (13Feb19) to address claims made by several women about his alleged bad behaviour.

"I am not a perfect man and I have made many mistakes," he wrote. "To anyone I have ever hurt, however unintentionally, I apologize deeply and unreservedly. But the picture that this article paints is upsettingly inaccurate. Some of its details are misrepresented; some are exaggerated; some are outright false."

He's particularly disturbed by one account that suggests he harassed and acted inappropriately around an underage girl, adding, "I would never have inappropriate interactions with someone I thought was underage. Period.

"As someone who has always tried to spread joy through my music and my life, hearing that some people believe I caused them pain saddens me greatly. I am resolved to work to be the best man I can be. And I wish everyone compassion, understanding and healing."

The Times article, published online on Wednesday features detailed accounts from California musician Phoebe Bridgers and Adams' ex-wife Mandy Moore.

Bridgers claims she briefly dated Adams after meeting him in 2014, but she ended the romance when he reportedly became obsessive and emotionally abusive, threatening suicide if she didn’t reply to his phone calls.

He then offered her a support slot on his 2017 tour and, after speaking with her manager, Phoebe agreed.

"(On) the first day, he asked me to bring him something in his hotel room. I came upstairs and he was completely nude," she told the Times.

Meanwhile, Moore accused him of being psychologically abusive throughout their marriage, telling his then-wife she wasn’t a "real musician", because she didn't play an instrument.

"His controlling behaviour essentially did block my ability to make new connections in the (music) industry during a very pivotal and potentially lucrative time...," she told the Times. "What you experience with him - the treatment, the destructive, manic sort of back and forth behaviour - feels so exclusive. You feel like there’s no way other people have been treated like this."

Moore divorced Adams in 2016.

Andrew Brettler, Adams' lawyer, addressed the claims made by Moore and Bridgers, calling them "extremely serious and outlandish accusations" that amounted to "grousing by disgruntled individuals" who blamed his client for "personal or professional disappointments".

Speaking through his lawyer, Adams disputed Bridgers' account of their relationship and denied the 2017 hotel room incident, in which he allegedly appeared naked before her.

As for his ex-wife's claims, Adams said they were "completely inconsistent with his view of their relationship", insisting he always helped her career.

The most damning part of the Times article features the recollections of a teenager called Ava, who claims she began corresponding with Adams online in 2013, when she was 14. She told the Times he would send her graphic texts and once exposed himself to her during a video call.

Adams also reportedly asked the teen to keep their conversations secret and to tell him she was 18. When Ava turned 16, he allegedly texted her saying: "I never see pics of you anymore. You were blowing my mind."

Ryan's lawyer told the newspaper his client communicates online with "various fans and aspiring musicians" but "does not recall having online communications with anyone related to anything outside of music".

The lawyer also insisted Adams was unaware that Ava was underage, suggesting that she looked "approximately 20" in photos.

Brettler said, "Mr. Adams unequivocally denies that he ever engaged in inappropriate online sexual communications with someone he knew was underage."

Musician Courtney Jaye and Adams' ex-fiancee, Megan Butterworth, have also been quoted in the Times piece. Butterworth, who split from the singer/songwriter last year (18), said he was controlling and emotionally abusive, claiming he attempted to pick and choose her friends.

She alleges he threatened to commit suicide in phone calls and emails after they broke up.

Adams denies this.