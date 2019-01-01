NEWS Jennifer Hudson fighting to keep custody battle private Newsdesk Share with :







Jennifer Hudson is asking a judge to seal her custody battle with former fiance David Otunga from the public.



The Dreamgirls star announced her separation from the wrestler, her partner of a decade, in November, 2017, and accused him of "aggressive, threatening and harassing behaviour".



She filed for an emergency protection order, claiming her ex had pushed her while holding their son, but later dropped the petition after Otunga denied the allegation.



The former couple has been battling for custody of son David, Jr ever since the split, with Jennifer and her ex firing off legal claims and counter-claims, with Hudson admitting she feared her former lover would kidnap their son, while he accused the star of defaming him.



Frosty relations between the pair briefly thawed as Jennifer agreed to make David their kid's primary caregiver, as part of a temporary custody deal, while she juggled parenting with her career commitments, including serving as a judge on both the U.K. and U.S. versions of The Voice talent show.



However, the warring couple has returned to the battlefield to scrap over David, Jr.'s schedule, and Otunga has even attempted to subpoena Jennifer's sister, Julia, to sit for a deposition. He has also accused Hudson of hypocrisy for demanding he be barred from speaking to the media about their custody battle, while releasing her own statements.



The case will proceed to trial if the former couple is unable to agree a settlement before March (19), and Jennifer is requesting the public be banned from "the upcoming child-related legal proceedings".



According to The Blast, Otunga is asking for an extension to respond to the motion.

