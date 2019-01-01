Rita Ora spending Valentine's Day flying to Australia

Rita Ora is giving Valentine's Day a big pass this year as she'll be on a plane bound for Australia.

The 28 year old insists she's not a big fan of the romantic day of the year and so travelling Down Under for an upcoming tour is the perfect way to spend V-Day.

"I don't like Valentine's Day that much," she told pal Liam Payne during an Instagram Live chat on Tuesday (12Feb19). "I feel like it is so fabricated and too much pressure of a day."

Liam, who is reportedly dating 48-year-old supermodel Naomi Campbell, agreed, adding, "You're telling me! Why can't love be simple?"

The pop pair, who collaborated on the hit For You, answered a string of questions from fans during the online chat, but Payne wouldn't give up any gossip about his love life.

The former One Direction star has been single since splitting from Cheryl Cole, the mother of his son Bear, last year (Jul18), and Naomi, who Payne has called "Perfection in a person" has been without a date since breaking up with rapper Skepta in August.

Meanwhile, Ora recently laughed off gossip linking her to actor Andrew Garfield.

The Let You Love Me star was being interviewed on SiriusXM's The Morning Mash Up when host Nichole Ryan slyly quizzed her about the Hacksaw Ridge star, stating: "Did you prefer Tobey Maguire or Andrew Garfield as Spider-Man?"

Rita burst into laughter and said, "You’re making me wake up this morning!"

She then added, "I don’t watch Spider-Man. That’s my answer."

The singer and Andrew first sparked rumours of a romance in November (18) and stepped out arm-in-arm for a stroll in December.

Ora is rarely single for Valentine's Day - her exes have included Rob Kardashian, Calvin Harris, model Ricky Hil, and musician Andrew Watt, who she dated for two years before revealing she was single again in October (18).