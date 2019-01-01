Melody Thornton: 'Working with Nicole Scherzinger affected my confidence'

Melody Thornton has revealed she struggled with confidence issues during her time in the Pussycat Dolls.

In an appearance on Lorraine on Wednesday (13Feb19), the singer explained that she found her time in the girl group "tough" because she felt unable to showcase her voice.

"The issue for me stemmed with getting into this group with this girl whose got this amazing Christina Aguilera style ability, thinking 'this is going to be great'.," she said, before suggesting that "the gears shifted."

"Nicole had been in two groups prior, she had a lot of experience." she said. "We were told, 'Nicole is going to do all of the recording'."

Speaking about feeling like one of Scherzinger's backing dancers, Thornton said, "'It was really challenging, it was tough. I was the worst dancer and people were getting to know me for something I wasn't trained in."

The star said she found it especially hard because, while the other girls had years of experience, it was her first gig straight out of high school.

She did, however, remain open to the possibility of a reunion with he former bandmates, teasing "never say never", and added that her experiences in the band have helped her during her stint on Dancing On Ice.

While Melody remains adamant that choreography still isn't her strong point, the 34-year-old has drawn on her experience as as a performer to help her overcome mishaps on the ice.

"Some people might think I'm not as competitive as anyone else - mostly because I don't watch anyone else," she continued. "I am just focused on me."