Jennifer Lopez 'blown away' by Alex Rodriguez's touching anniversary present

Jennifer Lopez was "blown away" when boyfriend Alex Rodriguez organised a very special surprise to mark their recent two-year anniversary.

The 49-year-old singer and sportsman have been dating for the past couple of years, and former baseball player Alex pulled out all the stops to impress his partner when it came to their special day.

As she appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Wednesday (13Feb19), Jennifer revealed she's a massive fan of U.S. renovation show Fixer Upper, which stars married couple Chip and Joanna Gaines fixing up rundown houses. In fact, she's such a fan that she's even bought her own house to fix up.

So to celebrate their anniversary, Alex went all out to enlist the help of Joanna to impress his other half.

"He goes, 'I want you to do this meeting with this architect for the house'. And I was like, 'OK, great'," Jennifer recalled. "And he opens up the FaceTime and it's Joanna Gaines. And I was like (screams), 'Ah, oh, are you kidding me? Hi!' I totally fangirled out and she was like, 'Hi', just like she is on the show.

"And I'm looking at him and I'm like, 'Ah you listened to me. I love you - you're so amazing!'"

Gushing about her beau, Jennifer added: "It really blew me away. That to me is more romantic... that he was trying to get her on the phone. That was an awesome moment for us."

Elsewhere in the interview, Jennifer announced that she's going to be heading out on a U.S. tour called the It's My Party Tour to mark her 50th birthday in July.

"We're only doing 25, 28 shows. It's just a small amount of shows, but we'll be out all through June and July, I think," she revealed, before Ellen announced that every member of the audience would receive a ticket to one of the upcoming shows.