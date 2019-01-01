Nicki Minaj shocked about Avril Lavigne collaboration

Nicki Minaj is still pinching herself about recording with Avril Lavigne because the rapper used to listen to her music before she was famous.

The Girlfriend hitmaker released the new collaboration, Dumb Blonde, on Tuesday (12Feb19), revealing the track will feature on her upcoming Head Above Water album, which drops on Friday (15Feb19).

Shortly after the track hit streaming sites, Minaj took to Twitter to gush about the new song and collaborating with Lavigne.

"I used to drive to my job @ Red Lobster playing this woman's album for an hour straight everyday for months," she wrote on the social media site. "Crying to 'I'm with you', blasting 'complicated' 'things I'll never say' 'nobody's fool' 'sk8er boi'. omg (oh my God)... This woman is so unbelievably talented."

Avril also has high praise for the rapper, insisting she always wanted Nicki for the track.

"@NickiMinaj is my favorite!!! I've been listening to her for so long," she added in a series of messages on the social media site. "As soon as I recorded #DumbBlonde, I knew she'd be the perfect artist to collaborate with on it. When she said yes it was like a dream come true!!! I can't wait for everyone to hear!"

"Nicki is such a talented, strong woman and driving force," she continued. "I listen to Fly, Starships and Bed all the time. Having her on the song is so special to me. We wrote Dumb Blonde as an anthem for anyone who has been stereotyped or talked down to. Keep your confidence up and don't let anyone tell you how to be. I hope you love it!"