Pearl Jam named Record Store Day 2019 Ambassadors

Rockers Pearl Jam have been named Record Store Day Ambassadors for 2019.

The Alive hitmakers will represent the annual independent record store celebration on 13 April (19), and release a series of exclusive and limited edition vinyl to mark the occasion.

The rockers have been part of the event for several years and Eddie Vedder and his bandmates jumped at the chance to be part of this year's Record Store Day.

"Independent record stores are hugely important to me, and have been ever since I was 12 years-old," a statement from guitarist Mike McCready reads. "Before I even really knew what they were, there was a certain feeling of 'this is a dream come true', and it's a wonderland and there's so much to learn in here... And it's still that way."

"Support every independent record store that you can," the statement continues. "They're really a good part of society. Know if you love music, this is the place to find it. And it helps people who work here and that's important, too. And it kind of takes an effort, you have to look for something that you want; you have to talk to people.

"I had to talk to people to figure out which Aerosmith record to get first or anything back in the day. It's a place to learn. It's a place to have fun. And it's a place to discover new music."

Past Record Store Day Ambassadors have included Run the Jewels in 2018, St. Vincent in 2017, and Metallica in 2016.