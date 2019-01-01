Weezer recruit Stranger Things star for new a-ha video

Stranger Things star Finn Wolfhard has landed his dream job - playing Weezer frontman Rivers Cuomo in a new video.

The actor, singer and self-confessed Weezer superfan appears as Cuomo in the band's promo to accompany their cover of a-ha's 1984 classic Take On Me.

The video, which begins with Finn - as Rivers - dreaming up band names, features the actor jamming with his real-life Calpurnia bandmates in his parents' living room back in 1985, while shooting a grainy home video to accompany their new song.

The clip also includes black and white animation just like the original a-ha promo, in which a sketch of frontman Morten Harket comes to life.

The clever new 80s-themed video ends with Wolfhard returning to his bedroom desk to reconsider alternatives to his band's moniker, Avant Garde. They include Weezer and Finn's side project band, Calpurnia.

In the final scene, the young star - as the Weezer frontman - turns the page of his scrapbook and scribbles the iconic Weezer 'W' symbol.

Finn's love of Weezer was clear when he and his band chose to cover the Buddy Holly hitmakers' Say It Ain't So as a Spotify exclusive.

The a-ha track features on Weezer's new covers record The Teal Album, which also includes the band's take on Toto's Africa, The Turtles' Happy Together, Everybody Wants to Rule the World by Tears for Fears, and Sweet Dreams (Are Made Of This) by The Eurythmics.

The album rocketed into America's top five at the weekend, reaching number one on Billboard's Top Rock Albums and Alternative Albums charts.

Meanwhile, Weezer have lined up a spring tour with the Pixies, which will begin in Louisville, Kentucky on 8 March (19) and include a show at Madison Square Garden in New York on 12 March.

Weezer will also perform at the Coachella festival in California in April, before heading overseas to Europe for five summer dates in June and July.