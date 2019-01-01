NEWS Chris Brown visited by police amid Offset feud Newsdesk Share with :







Chris Brown recently received a visit from police officers over concerns for his welfare following his online feud with Offset.



The With You hitmaker sparked concern for his wellbeing after he posted his San Fernando Valley address to his 50 million followers on Instagram on Friday (08Feb19).



According to TMZ.com, an anonymous caller contacted Los Angeles Police Department because they were "scared" and "concerned" for Chris' welfare, and officers paid a brief visit to his home Friday night and spoke to the singer's security team.



The 29-year-old's entourage allegedly told police that the singer was fine, and there had been no troubles between him and Offset, following their vicious war of words on social media.



His address has since been deleted from Instagram after he was reportedly advised by police to remove it amid concerns for his safety.



The No Air singer and Migos star have been trading foul-mouthed insults ever since Chris shared a meme poking fun at 21 Savage after the British-born rapper's recent immigration arrest.



Offset then escalated the war of words as he brought up the singer's 2009 conviction for assaulting then girlfriend Rihanna.



"I ain't really have too much rap for you on this social media s**t but since that's where you wanna take it tell the people why you had your management reach out to squash the s**t!" he wrote. "Check my record and check yours. Only people you go toe to toe with is women and that's for lame n**gas. Oh and btw (by the way) Ima smack the s**t out of you when I see you (sic)."



Following the 27-year-old's remarks, Chris later shared a screenshot of a direct message conversation he'd had with the star, in which he'd asked for the rapper's address.



The pair both accused each other of being involved with the police, before Chris gave Offset - real name Kiari Kendrell Cephus - his address and added that he "prayed" he would come for a fight.

