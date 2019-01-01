Cardi B accidentally thanks late singer Tom Petty for congratulatory bouquet

Cardi B was mocked by fans on Monday (11Feb19) after accidentally thanking late singer Tom Petty for a bunch of flowers she received after her Grammys win.

The 26-year-old singer became the first solo female artist in history to take home the Best Rap Album Grammy at the star-studded awards ceremony on Sunday night, for her record Invasion of Privacy.

After her win, Cardi was inundated with flowers and other congratulatory gifts, with one bouquet accompanied by a note quote lyrics by Petty.

However, the Bodak Yellow star failed to realise that Petty actually died of a drug overdose in 2017, as she said in a post on her Instagram Story: "Thank you Tom Petty for the flowers. I left the room but the flowers were very big. I want to say thank you so much."

She also thanked Petty for the note, describing the words - quoting the singer's tune Walls (Circus) - as "beautiful".

"You’ve got a big heart. So big it could crush this town," the note read.

Cardi was quickly alerted to her error by her followers, one of whom wrote: "Anyone else confused about Cardi B thanking Tom Petty for her flowers on Instagram. Tom Petty…is dead."

"Pure comedy," another added.

Some didn't see the funny side, however, with another of Nicki's followers commenting: "I’m kinda pissed at @iamcardib bc she didn’t know we lost @tompetty a year and a half ago. Those were just his lyrics for the song Walls. Every self respecting musician should know about a great like Tom Petty."

Cardi later deleted the post on her Instagram Story, and then went on to deactivate her entire Instagram account after receiving backlash over her Grammy win from those who thought it should have been posthumously awarded to the late rapper Mac Miller.