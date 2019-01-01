Drake thanks Toronto mayor for lighting up city landmarks to celebrate Grammys win

Drake has thanked the Mayor of Toronto John Tory for lighting up his hometown's landmarks on Monday night (11Feb19) to celebrate his Grammys win.

The In My Feelings hitmaker made a surprise appearance at the Grammy Awards on Sunday to accept the prize for Best Rap Song for God's Plan, and he used his chat with Entertainment Tonight backstage to urge the mayor to light up the CN Tower to celebrate his win.

"I wanna say that the mayor of Toronto needs to turn the CN Tower chrome and gold tomorrow," he said, before dropping some Canadian slang. "Are you stupid, are you dumb?"

Tory granted his request and the CN Tower, as well as the famed 3D Toronto sign outside City Hall, were lit up in gold on Monday night.

Drake shared pictures of the illuminated landmarks on Instagram and thanked Tory for coming through with his request.

"I was talking last night as if I don’t have these on control using the hue lighting app," he joked, adding a crying with laughter emoji. "Nah for real I love my city and this is my real sign of love and recognition thank you to the waviest (coolest) mayor John Tory!"

Drake hit headlines on Sunday night after viewers believed the Canadian star's acceptance speech had been cut off because he told his fellow musicians that awards like the Grammys don't matter if they have the love of their fans.

"Look, if there's people who have regular jobs who are coming out in the rain, in the snow, spending their hard earned money to buy tickets to come to your shows, you don't need this right here. I promise you, you already won," he said.

However, a representative for the show told Variety that they had made a mistake and cut to the commercial as they thought Drake had concluded his speech, but he was just taking a pause.