Nicki Minaj cancels BET appearance after Cardi B tweet

Nicki Minaj has cancelled her appearance at an upcoming Black Entertainment Television event after representatives at the network appeared to insult her on Twitter while praising her nemesis Cardi B.

The Bodak Yellow hitmaker became the first female solo rap artist to win the coveted Best Rap Album prize at the Grammy Awards on Sunday (10Feb19), and after her big honour a representative from BET took to social media to congratulate her.

"Cardi B is The First Solo Female Rapper To Win Best Rap Album, And Fans Are Weeping," the commenter wrote, while including a knock on Minaj, adding: "Meanwhile, Nicki Minaj is being dragged by her lacefront (wig)."

After the comment was posted, Minaj took to social media to announce she wouldn't be part of the network's BET Experience event, which takes place before the BET Awards in June (19). According to TMZ, Minaj was slated to co-headline with Cardi B.

"Young Money will no longer be a part of the BET Experience or award show," she writes on Twitter. "Meanwhile, BET is being dragged by their lace front."

Nicki and Cardi have been feuding for a year and their true feelings for each other became apparent in September (18) after the I Like It hitmaker physically attacked Minaj and hurled a shoe at her while they were both guests at the Harper's Bazaar Icons Party during New York Fashion Week.

They subsequently agreed to call a truce in their war of words, which had been brewing for months after they both featured on Migos' 2017 hit MotorSport.

Cardi has yet to comment on the latest controversy with BET bosses.